Metro launches digital locker and relaxation chair for commuters

The Kolkata Metro Railway launched a digital locker service at Howrah Metro station of Green Line-2 today.

According to the general manager of city Metro, P Uday Kumar Reddy, with the opening of this facility at Howrah, passengers can now keep their luggage of different sizes in this locker safely at an affordable price and do other important works or attend other programmes.

Advertisement

As learnt, commuters would be able to hire the smart digital locker service for a maximum of 12 hours in a day at Howrah Metro station. Similar digital locker service would be available at Dakshineswar, Sealdah, Park Street, Mahanayak Uttam Kumar and Esplanade stations soon.

Advertisement

The carrier has also started the initiative of relaxation chair service at Esplanade Metro station of Blue Line today. As reiterated by Mr Reddy, the facility would help commuters get rid of fatigue and soothe their strained nerves at an affordable cost and improve their experience of commuting. The service is soon to be provided at Dakshineswar Metro station. The city Metro also aims to open branded food outlets at different Metro stations soon. Contracts for opening such outlets have been awarded for Howrah and Sealdah stations. A ‘multi shopping arcade’ is also being planned at Dakshineswar Metro station. A contract for opening this arcade has already been awarded, according to the Metro railway office in the city.