A middle-aged woman suffering from psychological disorders was raped by a youth inside the enclosure of an Anganwadi centre beside the Howrah- Asansol Railway line at a village in Galsi Police Station area in Burdwan (East) this morning.

Thirty two year-old Budhan Dalui, the accused, according to the police, had picked up the 51-year-old woman from their locality and taken her inside the Anganwadi centre beside the Khana Junction on the Howrah–Asansol Railway route in the morning today.

The youth was accused of committing rape on the same woman a few months ago. Suspicious locals who questioned the youth why he was asking the woman to follow him, told the police that he had replied that he’d arranged food for the destitute woman.

Some local youths were suspicious and they suddenly raided the Anganwadi centre and caught Budhan in the act and detained him at the centre. The police reached the spot shortly and took the accused into custody. The victim woman was also rescued and shifted to the Burdwan Medical College & Hospital for medical examination.

The police brought charges of repeated rape (under Sections 379 2 N of the IPC). Today, the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court ordered judicial custody till 23 April for the accused youth.