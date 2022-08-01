MEMU train services between Siuri and Sealdah starts

In a major relief to the commuters, MEMU train services between Siuri and Sealdah were virtually flagged off by the railways minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw today.

The train started at around 4.35pm on its maiden journey from Siuri towards the city. The MEMU Express, having 13179/13180 as the train number, had stoppages at Dubrajpur, Pandabeswar, Andal, Durgapur, Panagarh, Burdwan, Bandel and Naihati stations.

The commercial services of the train will start from tomorrow. The Siuri-Sealdah MEMU train will be operated daily by the Eastern Railway. The train will leave Siuri railway station at 5.20am and reach Sealdah at 9.57am. On its return journey, the train will leave Sealdah station at 4.25pm and reach Siuri station at 10.15 pm, according to the zonal railway.

Meanwhile, the South Eastern Railway has decided to restore services of some of its trains including Howrah-Digha Express, Shalimar-Bhuj-Shalimar Express, Santragachi-Ajmer-Santragachi Express and Santragachi-Jabalpur-Santragachi Humsafar Express.

Services of Howrah-Digha-Howrah Express are to be restored from tomorrow while that of Shalimar-Bhuj-Shalimar Express are to be resumed from 6 August. Likewise, Santragachi-Ajmer-Santragachi Express will be restarted from 5 August from Santragachi and services of Santragachi-Jabalpur-Santragachi Humsafar Express are to resume from 3 August from Santragachi.