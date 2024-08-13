Memorandum to Prez on violence against Hindus in Bangladesh

A memorandum was submitted to the President of India, today, through the sub-divisional officer (SDO) in Siliguri, to protest against the ongoing violence targeting the Hindu minority in Bangladesh.

The protest was organised by members of the Hindu Suraksha Mancha, who took out a rally from Baghajatin Park and marched to the SDO office on Hill Cart Road.

The rally condemned the barbaric attacks on the Hindu community in Bangladesh and called for immediate action to protect their rights and safety.

Participants expressed deep concern over the escalating violence and urged both the Bangladeshi government and the international community to intervene.

In their memorandum, the protestors demanded swift justice for the victims and stressed the importance of safeguarding religious freedom and human rights.

They called for those responsible for the atrocities to be held accountable and for measures to be implemented to prevent further violence against the Hindu minority.

The memorandum requested the President to send a strong message to Bangladesh, urging the Union government to initiate immediate and decisive steps to halt the atrocities being committed against Hindus.

It reminded the interim government in Bangladesh of its duty to protect all citizens, regardless of class, creed, or religion. The memorandum warned that if the violence is not swiftly curbed, it could escalate further, leading to potential retaliation from the minority community.

The protestors expressed their shock and dismay at the violence, which they described as a deliberate and premeditated attack on the Hindu minority, rather than a political movement.

They recounted the horrific acts of torture, arson, looting, rape, and murder that have been inflicted on the Hindu community in Bangladesh, likening the situation to genocide.

“We, the members of Hindu Suraksha Mancha, are appalled by the terror unleashed on Hindus in Bangladesh, which has escalated into nothing short of genocide. This is not a revolution against any government but a pre-planned attack on the Hindu community, exploiting the absence of a stable government in the country,” said a spokesperson from the Mancha.

The memorandum highlighted the dire situation faced by women and children, who are being subjected to unspeakable violence without any intervention from law enforcement or the military in Bangladesh.