MBBS student from Bankura dies in road mishap

An MBBS student of Bankura Sammilani Medical College and Hospital has succumbed to injuries sustained in a road accident. He passed away at a private super-speciality hospital in Durgapur, late last night.

On Saturday morning, the student was riding his motorcycle from his rented accommodation to the college when, at a sharp crossing in Ward 17 of Bankura Town, a toto (electric rickshaw) collided with him, causing him to fall onto the road.

Critically injured, he was initially taken to a local hospital and later shifted to the super-speciality hospital in Durgapur. Despite medical efforts, he succumbed to multiple fractures and severe external and internal injuries on Sunday evening.

Dr Arpan Goswami, superintendent of the hospital, described him as a meritorious and soft-spoken student. Instead of staying in the hostel, he had chosen to live in a rented room nearby. The college authorities are in shock over his untimely death.

Bankura police have so far been unable to trace the toto or its driver. Investigations are ongoing.