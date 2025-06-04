Max temp hovers at 37°C, north Bengal to get scattered rain

After a brief spell of scattered showers, oppressive heat has returned in south Bengal, with temperatures and humidity levels surging, leaving residents drenched in sweat and discomfort.

Meteorologists warned that the region would continue to endure hot and humid conditions for the next several days as the monsoon remains stalled. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the southwest monsoon, which typically arrives in south Bengal around 10 June, is currently hovering near Balurghat in Dakshin Dinajpur district due to the dominance of hot, dry winds from the west and northwest. “Conditions are not favourable for further advancement of the monsoon into south Bengal for at least a week,” scientists at the Alipore weather office said, adding that monsoon onset may now be delayed until around 12 June.

On Tuesday, the minimum temperature in Kolkata was recorded at 29.1 degrees Celsius, while Monday’s maximum soared to 37 degrees. Relative humidity ranged between 50 per cent and 91 per cent, exacerbating discomfort levels. Daytime temperatures across the region are expected to rise by another 2 to 4 degrees Celsius over the coming days. Districts such as Howrah, Hooghly, North and South 24-Parganas, East and West Midnapore, and Jhargram are witnessing a particularly stifling combination of heat and humidity. Residents across Kolkata and neighbouring districts reported intense sultriness, with no significant rainfall expected in the short term. Despite the early arrival of monsoon in Kerala, the delay over eastern India is not unprecedented. However, the prolonged hot spell has raised health and safety concerns, particularly for vulnerable populations. Some respite may arrive on Thursday, when parts of South Bengal — including Kolkata, Howrah, the 24-Parganas, East and West Midnapore, East Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad and Nadia, may see thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds blowing at speeds of 30 to 50 km/h.

In contrast, the northern districts of West Bengal are likely to receive scattered rainfall. Thunderstorms with gusty winds of 30 to 40 km/h are forecast for Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar on Tuesday. Malda and the Dinajpurs may also witness isolated thunderstorms, though heavy rainfall is unlikely during the first week of June. Elsewhere in the northeast, the IMD has issued warnings for very heavy rainfall across Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. As south Bengal braces for more intense heat, the delayed monsoon continues to elude millions hoping for relief from a punishing summer.