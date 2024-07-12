Mastermind of robbery at jewellery shop in Howrah nabbed

The alleged mastermind of a robbery at a jewellery shop in Domjur, Howrah was a woman, who was arrested today by Howrah city police from Bihar and brought to the city on a transit remand.

At least five persons had been arrested in connection with the robbery, police said.

The mastermind of the robbery at Domjur, arrested today, has been identified as Asha Devi Mahato alias Chachi, a resident of Samastipur, Bihar following investigation and interrogation of the other accused in the case, Howrah city police sources said.

An officer of Howrah police commissionerate, who was party to the investigation, said that an alleged aide, Rabindra Sahani, who was also arrested from Bihar recently by the Howrah police, was related to a henchman of Subodh Singh, Bikash Jha.

Singh is now in CID custody in the city. Sahani, who was arrested from Bihar, allegedly revealed to the investigators that it was Chachi leading the robbery gang, claimed an officer.

Howrah city police sources said that Chachi came to the scene of robbery after one Manish Mahato alias Munia, who was earlier a member of the Subodh Singh gang, allegedly separated from Asha Devi and advised to form a gang of his own.

It was this Munia gang, who had allegedly committed robbery at a jewellery shop at Domjur, Howrah.

Praveen Tripathi, CP, Howrah city told news persons that Chichi, who had been living in a rented house at Asansol for a long time for the robbery.

The two bikes that had been recovered during investigation had allegedly been bought by Chachi. She came to Ankurhati, in Howrah in May and from there she conducted recce of the alleged jewellery shop at Domjur. It was Asha Devi, who went to the shop masquerading as a customer.

Mr Tripathi said, “The arrested five would be interrogated further and would try to elicit information regarding the whereabouts of the gold stolen from the shop.”