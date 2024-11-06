Many were affected by diarrhoea at Balagarh, two dead .

At Bakuliya village in Balagarh, 36 people have been affected with diarrhoea, four of them still in serious condition as of Monday. Many are undergoing treatment in different hospitals. Two of them have died at Kalna hospital. Medical team visited the affected areas, drinking water and water from different sources were collected for lab tests.

The deceased are Guni kishku (65) and Matal Tudu (55).

The SDO sadar and district CMOH visited the affected village. They also met the families of the affected people and assured them of medical assistance and other required help.

