Many rebel leaders and activists belonging to the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), on Thursday, have stepped down from their respective party posts in West Bengal. The development comes barely hours after the party heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari resigned from the party’s primary membership.

Adhikari had resigned from the state legislative Assembly on Wednesday evening.

Along with Adhikari, Jitendra Tiwari also resigned from the post of chairman of the administrative board of the Asansol Municipal Corporation which is being viewed as a twin blow to the TMC.

Tiwari also resigned from the post of Trinamool Congress’ district president in West Burdwan.

“Given the current situation, it is difficult to work and I am stepping down from the post of chairman of the administrative board of Asansol Municipal Corporation. We have been deprived of the smart city. We have also been deprived of the solid waste management system,” he said.

Tiwari also said that Asansol has been deprived of many development works.

Besides Adhikari and Tiwari, many other Trinamool bigwigs also spoke out openly against the party, including party MP Sunil Mandal and state Forest Minister Rajib Banerjee.

On the other hand, Dipankar Arora, alias Manik, who was the ex-president of Trinamool’s youth arm in Siliguri, resigned from the party, along with many others. In Malda district’s Harishchandrapur, Trinamool Congress’ panchayat leader Dronacharya Banerjee also tendered his resignation from the party on Thursday evening. He sent his resignation to the party’s block president.

In Durgapur, local municipality’s borough chairman Chandrashekhar Banerjee resigned from his post. He sent his resignation to Durgapur Mayor Dilip Kumar Agasthi.

Suvendu Adhikari tendered his resignation addressing an official letter to Trinamool chairperson Mamata Banerjee. He has been maintaining distance with the party leadership for quite some time. Adhikari is likely to join BJP on December 19 in the presence of Amit Shah, who is all set to visit West Bengal for a two-day tour later this week.