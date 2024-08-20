Mangrove sapling on Hooghly banks to save nature

In a unique move, several educational institutions have come forward to save the bank of river Hooghly by planting mangrove saplings.

This is for the first time when such a move has been taken under the initiative of Purbasha Eco Helpline Society, along with Chandernagore College, Maharani Kasiswari College, Institute of Education (PG) for Women, Chandannagore.

The study of history revealed that the mangrove colony had spread from the Sunderbans to Ranaghat in Nadia district. With the passage of time, civilisation spread and the mangrove plantation that was there on the two banks of river Hooghly got destroyed.

The attempt to set up the mangrove colony from Babughat to Chandanagore has been taken. It will prevent water and air pollution, will increase the fertility of land and provide shelter to birds of different varieties, will increase the fish population, beautify the banks of river Hooghly and prevent soil erosion.

It may be mentioned that the state government and several private agencies are engaged in the planting of mangrove saplings in Sundarbans. Environment experts said that if mangrove plantation in the Sundarbans is badly hit, then a severe storm will affect Kolkata in near future.

Plans have been taken to plant 50,000 mangrove saplings. On Sunday mangrove saplings were planted at Baranagar, Ariadaha, Panihati, Barrackpore, Chandannagore and Utterpara, the route from Outtram Ghat to Chandannagore.

Important persons, who were present on the occasion included Pranabesh Sanyal, former chief conservator of forest, Professor Ashis Kumar Pal of geography department, Vidyasagar University, Professor Debashis Sarkar, principal Chandernagore College, Prof Dipanwita Majumdar, IQAC coordinator of the college, Rajdeep Shome, alumni of the college, Professor Sima Chakrabarty, principal Maharani Kasiswari College, Professor Swati Nandi Chakraborty, a well known environmentalist.

It may be mentioned that the students of Chandernagorte College have started the plantation of mangrove saplings on the land, along the river Hooghly in front of the college. There is a belief that mangrove trees grow only in saline water, but the study of history has revealed that a huge mangrove colony had existed in areas where saline water was not available.