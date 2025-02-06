Man stabs four in New Town

A person, reportedly a state government employee, stabbed at least four policemen on duty with a knife at New Town today. The person was arrested.

The apparent reason, according to sources at Bidhannagar police commissionerate, was the pent-up anger on repeated denial for leave by the department of technical education and skill development.

According to police, the accused person has been identified as Amit Kumar Das, an employee of the department of technical education and skill development at New Town.

Police sources said the person, who was transferred to the department of technical education from Nabanna some three to four months ago, was allegedly irregular at the department and would hardly come to office.

Sources said that he was quite depressed for repeated denial of leave by his department and also allegedly for non-clearance of his salaries for quite some time.

Today’s development was allegedly an outcome of the said grouse that he harboured for quite some time now.

Source claimed that Sarkar, after coming to office today began shouting and hurling expletives. Those who tried to resist his misconduct were attacked with a knife.

Undeterred, he continued with his mayhem and even stabbed four policemen on duty, who rushed forward to disarm him.

Police sources claimed he was mentally ill. He was subsequently arrested and the weapon confiscated.

Bidhannagar Police have started an inquiry into the incident.