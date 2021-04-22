A day ahead of sixth phase polls, a person was killed and another suffered grievous injuries following a bomb explosion near Titagarh in North 24-Parganas.

Poll will be held at three vital Assembly constituencies of Barrackpore industrial belt including Jagaddal, Bhatpara and Barrackpore, known as the bastion of BJP MP Arjun Singh. Several bomb explosions rocked the Megna jute mill area, a furlong from the office-cum-residence of Singh, last night.

Police are yet to make an arrest in connection with the incident. Singh said TMC has stooped to terrorising people since they have lost the people’s support.

“I do not understand the real motive of the police whether they should be proactive against crimes or working for the ruling party’s goons. Series of incidents of bombing happened here from last evening. Police are groping in dark. Despite setting up check- points and police patrolling, many bombs are hurled,” he said.

A senior police officer said that a car driver, Ram Kumar Jadav, 27, was killed and another injured at Titagarh following the explosion. Police are also investigating whether Jadav was involved in bombmaking. A TMC leader said that BJP party workers under the leadership of Singh are attacking people with bombs. Singh alleged that police physically assaulted him as he went to protest against the crimes and bombing by TMC goons.

Meanwhile BJP state spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya today said that TMC leaders and their supremo Mamata Banerjee are creating panic among people over Covid-19 for dampening their spirit to cast their vote.