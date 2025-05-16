Man hacked to death

A middle-aged resident of a village in Mongalkote of East Burdwan was hacked to death allegedly by his nephew as fallout of a recurring dispute over a piece of land on Thursday.

Zairul Mallik (50) of Aao village in Mongalkote had a dispute with his nephew Anna Mallik over the last few months on a few acres of land property. Today, as the police came to know from the family members, Anna accompanied by his armed aides suddenly raided Ziarul’s house and stabbed him, killing him on-the-spot. Anna and his aides fled from the scene.

Advertisement

Advertisement