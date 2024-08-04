Man found lying dead inside R G Kar Hospital

An unidentified man was found lying dead inside the state-run R G Kar Medical College Hospital complex on Saturday. The body was sent to the morgue for postmortem. According to police sources, the man was found lying on the ground in front of the out-patients department (OPD) clinics this morning.

Police along with some doctors rushed to the spot after they were informed about the discovery. The man was taken to the emergency ward where doctors declared him dead. Some group D employees of the hospital said that he was loitering inside the hospital premises for the past couple of days.

He was too weak to walk and was likely looking for medical treatment. But no one took him to the doctors for treatment, they said, requesting anonymity. He could have been saved if he has gotten medical treatment, they felt. Hospital authorities were not immediately available for comment.

Advertisement