Man duped Rs 1Lakh for loan of Rs 10k

A person in Howrah was allegedly duped of Rs 1 lakh through a loan app recently.

The victim had taken a loan of Rs 10,000 from an app-based loan company through his mobile phone.

The victim alleged that the app-based company not only duped him of cash but also received death threats for further pay-ups, despite completing the repayment.

The victim had lodged a complaint of cyber fraud at the Botanical Garden PS. Howrah Police Commissionerate sources said that such cyber fraud cases are on the rise in Howrah and complaints are pouring in on each passing days.

This unique method of conning allegedly through use of loan-app came to the fore when one Jay chakraborty, a resident of Baksara, South, in Howrah had lodged a complaint with the Howrah cyber police station.

According to police, the complainant had taken a loan of Rs 10,000 from a loan-app on his mobile.

The complainant claimed that despite him making full payment, he continued to receive coercive messages and even threat calls on his mobile for further pay-ups.

He also received several obscene messages allegedly superimposed photos of him with women and allegedly been circulated to the addresses of the complainant’s contacts on his mobile, claimed an officer at Howrah police commissionerate.

The officer said that the residents had been advised not to take such risks while installing such apps providing loans, without going through proper verification through RBI website.