Man arrested for extortion, using fake letterheads of Abhishek Banerjee

A Trinamul Congress leader was arrested from the New Town area who used to forge the letterhead of TMC national general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee.

Police said that a complaint has been filed against Kaushik Sarkar, alleging that he collected crores of rupees using a fake letterhead in the name of Abhishek Banerjee. On Thursday night, the police from Kolkata’s Shakespeare Sarani police station arrested the accused leader.

According to police sources, Sarkar had been printing fake letterheads in the name of Abhishek Banerjee and used these fake letterheads to promise recommendations at various places and collected large sums of money in return. The complaint against Kaushik was filed by a resident of Uttar Dinajpur, following which the police began their investigation. The accused was arrested on Thursday night and presented in the Bankshall Court on Friday. Lalbazar sources revealed that the police requested custody of the accused for interrogation. Kaushik has previously faced multiple allegations, including land grabbing, which will also be investigated. The police are also looking into whether Kaushik was running a fraud operation under the guise of extortion.

As this incident came to light, the ruling party claimed that the accused did not hold any official position within the party, although he was occasionally seen at various party events. In this context, Tapas Chattopadhyay, the MLA of Rajarhat New Town Assembly Constituency, stated, “There were several complaints against him (Kaushik). However, he did not hold any position within the party, though I have seen him at a few meetings and rallies. Nowadays, anyone can claim to be associated with a party by showing some photos.” Tapas also mentioned that the party would not tolerate such wrongdoings.