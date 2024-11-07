Mamata urges occupants of old houses to sit with KMC

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee today urged the occupants of dilapidated buildings to sit with local leaders to develop their properties and cautioned businessmen against keeping highly combustible plastic at their godowns.

She visited Burrabazar to inaugurate the Jagadhatri Puja, organised by Posta Bazar Merchants’ Association. She said, “Burrabazar is mini-India. People from different religions, caste, and creed have stayed here for generations peacefully. We never intervene into someone’s food habits or religious beliefs. Our long cherished belief is on communal faith and harmony,” she said.

She said a committee, comprising local MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay, minister Dr Shashi Panja, MLA Vivek Gupta and MLA Nayana Bandyopadhyay would be set up and representatives of police and Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) would be inducted to address the issue. In Burrabazar, there are many dilapidated buildings, where the KMC has served notices but the residents have refused to vacate them.

Advertisement

She said in many godowns, plastic materials have been kept which are highly combustible and often fire breaks out. She urged members of the Posta Bazar Merchants Association to look into the matter and ensure that no plastic materials are kept in the godown illegally.

She said the areas surrounding Burrabazar have been developed over the past few years. A fire station has been set up. She maintained that she would not accept extortion and asked the police to take stringent action. She said law minister Malay Ghatak has taken up the land issue with the Kolkata Port Trust and a plan would be made by the KMC regarding utilisation of the plot of land. She asked the civic authorities to expedite the work and complete the plan. “I cannot tolerate insincere people. We should discharge our duties and ensure that more people are benefitted,” she maintained.

Miss Banerjee virtually inaugurated Jagadhatri Pujas in Bhadreshwar and Chandannagore. Jagadhatri Pujas are held with great enthusiasm in these areas along with Krishnagar.

Posta Bazar Merchants’ Association donated Rs 5 lakh to the chief minister’s Relief Fund. Dr Shashi Panja received the cheque on behalf of the state government.

Sudip Bandyopadhyay, the local MP, ministers Dr Panja and Malay Ghatak and MLAs Mr Vivek Gupta and Nayana Bandyopadhyay attended the function.

Miss Banerjee wished people on the occasion of Chhath Puja. She urged people to go to the ghats with caution, perform puja and maintain discipline. She said she had composed a song on the occasion of Chhath Puja. The state government gives a two-day holiday for the puja.