West Bengal chief minister Miss Mamata Banerjee once again assured the people of the state today that she will not allow National Population Register (NPR) work by central government in the new year. Even the Kerala government has announced that they will not allow NPR in their state.

There will be no NRC in Bengal, she claimed. “I will not stop my protest movement unless the Centre withdraws the CAA. You just ensure that your name is there in the voter’s list, the state government will take care of the rest. BJP is trying to take away the legal citizenship right of the people and at this juncture I urge all political parties, civil society and common people to isolate them everywhere throughout the country,” she said in Purulia today.

She urged all the opposition parties to come and unite against the attempt by the Narendra Modi government to implement the CAA. Lashing out at the Centre on this issue she said in a scathing attack that anybody (including eminent citizens) who has been opposing the CAA move by the Centre has been branded as an antinational by the BJP. After attending the oathtaking ceremony of Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren in Ranchi, which was seen as a renewed attempt at opposition unity, the chief minister came to Purulia yesterday.

Yesterday, the CM held an administrative meeting in Purulia town with the district officials and stressed on the projects to combat severe water crisis in the parched district. The BJP has fared well in both the three-tier gram panchayat polls and in the Lok Sabha polls in Purulia. This afternoon, she took part in a five kilometre walk against the Centre’s attempt to impose CAA in the country at Victoria School in Purulia town.

Again she said “wo kya kya kya hain. 130 crore people are citizens of the country. There has been many wrongs in the voters list. please check the list.” “Now about 90 per cent of the country are ruled by the opposition parties. They have just a handful of states with them including Gujarat. No opposition state government will allow the work of NPR in their respective states, the BJP has to understand,” Miss Banerjee added.

Yesterday, the Trinamul Congress district president of Birbhum, Anubrata Mondal had warned that the central government officials who come for door-to-door NPR work next year would be chased away by the local people.