Mamata to pull chariot at Digha’s Rath Yatra

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee will be present at the Rath Yatra festival at Jagannath temple in Digha on 27 June.

She will not take part in Rath Yatra on 5 July.

Snan Yatra will start tomorrow on 11 June. The devotees will be able to worship the trio on 12 June and then till 25 June, no darshan will be allowed.

27 June is Rath Yatra. It is believed that during Snan Yatra, Lord Jagannath runs a fever and so the devotees are not allowed to see him. To improve His health, he goes to his aunt’s house (mashir bari) during Rath Yatra with his brother Balaram and sister Subhadra. They stay there for seven days.

It was learnt that all the rituals will be followed strictly. Rath Yatra will be observed with due solemnity with Miss Banerjee pulling the ropes of the chariot.

Digha is fast coming up in the national tourist map because of the recently built Jagannath temple. Hundreds of people visit the temple daily to have darshan of Lord Jagannath. The state government has decided to send prasada to every household in Bengal.

Digha’s economy will have a major boost due to the temple as people from all over the country visit the coastal town.