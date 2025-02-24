Mamata to meet Trinamul leaders on Thursday

Trinamul Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee will meet party leaders at a meeting at Netaji Indoor Stadium on 27 February. All party MLAs, MPs, Zilla Parishad, and Panchayat leaders will be present at the meeting. Miss Banerjee is likely to present the roadmap to be followed by the party for the Assembly election scheduled to be held in 2026. Miss Banerjee has already asked the leaders to pull up their socks and prepare for the Assembly election. No complacency will be tolerated, she had said as she repeatedly emphasised building strong relationships with the people.

Miss Banerjee has expressed her concern over the way the BJP is trying to induct the names of ghost persons from other states into the voters’ list. It was learnt that the leaders will be asked to ensure that no ghost voters are included in the list. The matter came to a head after it was found that in a Gram Panchayat in South 24 Parganas, the number of voters had increased by 8,000. Miss Banerjee is likely to ask the leaders to increase their presence on social media and counter the false issues raised by the BJP. Recently, the BJP on social media alleged that the state government had not allowed Saraswati Puja to take place, referring to Jogesh Chowdhury College.

While addressing the MLAs in the Assembly, Miss Banerjee said that following a High Court order, two Saraswati Pujas had been held, one at Jogesh Chowdhury College and the other at Jogesh Chandra Chowdhury Law College. She is also likely to prepare a list of leaders who will be assigned to speak to the media. Recently, many self-styled Trinamul leaders had addressed vernacular television channels, and some of their statements had maligned the party’s prestige. Miss Banerjee is assessing the performance of each MLA, and the non-performers will be dropped. It was learnt that some ministers may be dropped in the 2026 Assembly election and will not be given tickets to contest.

Miss Banerjee has repeatedly stated that the old-timers should be given proper respect and that the young leaders should work jointly. The senior leaders will be asked to ensure that no infighting takes place and that the party presents a united front against the BJP. The party is preparing a list of leaders up to the block level who are working for their own self-interest and not for the party. The party is likely to take action against them and clip their wings.