Mamata rejigs team

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today announced a Cabinet reshuffle for major departments. Former Finance minister Amit Mitra, who did not contest the Assembly polls due to his poor health condition, has been appointed as the

principal chief adviser to the chief minister and finance department in the rank of a cabinet minister of the state.

Mr Mitra has been entrusted to advise and aid Miss Banerjee and the finance department in management of state finance. He would represent state government on national and international events/meetings/committees as desired by the government and examine important proposals/files and policy issues relating to all financial matters which are referred to him for advise or

views. He shall be entitled to emoluments, allowances and perks as admissible to a cabinet minister of the state government.

Mrs Chandrima Bhattacharya has been appointed as MoS Finance department. Mrs Bhattacharya is currently MoS of two departments~ Health and Land and Land Reforms and Refugee Rehabilitation. Both these departments are held by Miss Banerjee. She also holds the independent charge of Urban Development and Municipal Affairs department.

Mr Pulok Roy, state Public Health Engineering minister has been given the charge of Panchayat department following Subrata Mukherjee’s death. State Labour minister Becharam Manna was given additional charge as MoS Panchayat department.

The Consumer Affairs department, which was under Mr Sadhan Pande who is currently hospitalised over a prolonged illness, was handed over to Water Resource Development Minister Dr Manas Bhuniya as an additional charge. State Women and Child Development minister Sashi Panja was also given an additional charge of the Self Help Group department.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today lashed out at the state BJP for hitting the street to demand reduction in VAT on fuel prices. She said this while inaugurating. Jagadhatri Puja by Posta Bazar Merchant Association.

She said, the people.of Bengal have rejected them in poll and also in by- polls but they did not give up their habit of disturbing the state government at the drop of a hat.

“These leaders do not have the capacity to bring the dues of West Bengal in different Central schemes and against GST from Centre but tries to disrupt state in some trivial issues.” She also asked the Chhat committee to ensure people wears masks during two -days Chhat festival.

She also said Bengal is the only state where people irrespective of their religious affinity enjoy each and every festival.