Mamata presented picture of Jagannath temple

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee was presented with a framed photograph of the Jagannath Temple at Digha beach by Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee at the state legislature. The image, depicting a vividly lit evening view of the seaside temple, will be distributed across the state ahead of the upcoming Rath Yatra festival. The photograph was praised by the chief minister, who appeared visibly moved upon receiving it. Senior state officials and ministers, including deputy Speaker Ashish Banerjee, health minister Chandrima Bhattacharya, fire and emergency services minister Sujit Bose, and government chief whip Nirmal Ghosh, were present during the presentation and commended the photographer’s work.

Chief minister Banerjee proposed that copies of the image be shared with all members of the Legislative Assembly. She also announced that the photograph will be displayed in several prominent locations, including the Assembly library, the Alipore jail museum, and the state secretariat, Nabanna. State library minister Siddiqullah Chowdhury confirmed that the image would also be archived in the West Bengal Central Library. The photograph was recently showcased at the Gaganendra Art Gallery in Kolkata as part of an art photography exhibition organised by the Photography Association of Dum Dum. The exhibition was inaugurated by former judge Asim Kumar Banerjee and drew significant public appreciation for the featured work.

Advertisement

Advertisement