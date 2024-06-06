Mamata pens poem on World Environment Day

On the World Environment Day, chief minister Mamata Banerjee urged the people to work for preservation of the environment.

She wrote a poem in Bengali on the occasion. The theme of the poem is clean and green environment and the awareness to preserve it. In her X handle she wrote: “Let the world be filled with green. Green is our inspiration, it is our protector. Our goal is a green world, a beautiful world.”

The World Environment Day was observed in different educational institutions, government and private offices where those who attended the functions pledged to save the environment.

Advertisement

Women’s College, Calcutta organized 19 different programmes to celebrate the World Environment Day.

Professor Anupama Chowdhury, principal of the college said the main focus was green sustainability, eco-sensitization, eco-awareness, green urbanization and non-plastic sensitization among the masses. Social outreach programmes for eco sensitization at Bagbazar locality and slum area were held to celebrate the day.

The Kolkata chapter of Confederation of Indian Industry’s Indian Green Building Council unveiled its transformative vision aimed at driving the city towards a sustainable and eco-friendly future.

Sushil Mohta, chairman of Indian Green Building Council, Kolkata Chapter, said, “On this Environment Day, we renew our commitment to creating a sustainable future through the promotion of green buildings. By integrating natural habitat preservation and water efficiency into our urban development strategies, we can build a greener, more resilient Kolkata.”