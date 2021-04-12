The BJP’s former national president and Home minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that Mamata must prepare to resign on 2 May.

Addressing a mammoth gathering at Basirhat Dakshin, he said that she is repeatedly saying “Amit Shah must resign”.

“Didi, when people will ask me to resign, I will. But you must prepare as you will have to resign on 2 May because people will topple your government,” Shah said.

“I have come here to make a request. Didi has ruled for 10 years. Would it look good to give her a small farewell? So, you should give her a farewell by giving 200 seats to the BJP.”

He also said: “Earlier, Didi encouraged youngsters and women (in Sitalkuchi) to come forward and gherao the CAPF. You said that and left on your wheelchair. But because of you, four people died there. On the same morning, a BJP worker also died in the constituency.”

Shah added: “It is also very painful that Mamata not only advised to gherao the central forces that instigated people to attack CISF personnel, she is also playing politics with the deaths of the four persons.

“Even Miss Banerjee is doing politics of appeasement over the deaths. There were two painful incidents. In one an 18-year-old Ananda Barman died and in another incident four persons died in firing. But Didi only expressed condolence for the four persons. She has no grief over death of Ananda who belonged to the Rajbanshi community. Didi is doing an inferior quality of politics. But I expressed my heartfelt condolences for every one of them,” he said.

Shah added except for the incident in Sitalkuchi, elections in West Bengal have been conducted peacefully so far.

“I promise that after the BJP comes to power here political and poll-related violence will end in Bengal,” he said. He also joined a roadshow at Panihati for BJP candidate Samanya Bandyopadhyay.

Meanwhile training his guns on Mamata, Shah alleged that she is opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act to appease illegal immigrants, who, he claimed, take benefits of welfare schemes but indulge in riots.

“What is Didi’s problem if the Matuas get citizenship? Her problem is that illegal immigrants will be displeased. Such people don’t have the right to rule the state any longer. Illegal immigrants take benefits of welfare schemes like free ration but indulge in riots,” he said at a rally in Basirthat.

Shah said that the BJP will completely stop illegal immigration from Bangladesh and withdraw a resolution passed in the Assembly against CAA after forming the government in the state.

He promised to introduce a “Chief minister’s Refugee Welfare Fund” to give annual assistance of Rs 10,000 to the beneficiaries.