Chief minister Mamata Banerjee called on Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at Raj Bhawan, today to hold a one-on-one meeting. The meeting is considered by political analysts as a sign of thaw in their frosty relationship.

Though what exactly transpired at the hour-long meeting at Raj Bhavan was not immediately known, sources said the two discussed “various issues”. It was for the first time since Dhankhar assumed office in last July that the two had a person to person talk.

After the meeting, Dhankhar tweeted, “Had an extremely satisfying an hourlong interaction with Honble chief minister Mamata Banerjee at Raj Bhawan.”

There was no immediate reaction from Banerjee.