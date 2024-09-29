Mamata may visit Sreebhumi puja on Monday

Coming Tuesday, chief minister Mamata Banerjee in all likelihood would unveil this year’s Durga Puja at Sreebhumi in Lake Town.

One of the main organisers of the puja is state fire minister Sujit Bose.

Sources said the Miss Banerjee would only confine herself to kick off the festivities by visiting the venue but the official inauguration of the Sreebhumi puja would be held the next day, on Mahalaya, by the club organisers.

Advertisement

This, sources claimed, is to avoid any unnecessary controversy of inauguration of pujas before Mahalaya.

This year the theme of the puja at Sreebhumi is Venkateswara temple of Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, which was in the news recently for its laddoos, which had traces of animal fat, lab tests had shown and was flagged by chief minister of Andhra Pradesh Chandrababu Naidu.

Nabanna sources also claimed that on Tuesday, the chief minister might also inaugurate at least three fire service centers in the state from Sreebhumi.