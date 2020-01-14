Chief minister Mamata Banerjee today came down heavily on state BJP president Dillip Ghosh for his comments on open firing on anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters saying instigators would be held responsible for any untoward incident.

“It is shameful. Being a political leader how can one encourage to shoot? He (read Dillip Ghosh) said that the firing in Uttar Pradesh was correct and had questioned why it was not done in Bengal. Remember, no firing would be done in Bengal. Many people want firing in our state and is thus creating drama in the name of protests. If any untoward incident occurs then those who are insisting should be held responsible. I still say, the state administration is with you all as we support your movement. It is our movement as well. But why will disruptions be held? Why should one create violence? Demonstrations should be held peacefully,” said Banerjee while addressing the “dharna” launched by Trinamul Congress Chhatra Parishad since Friday.

Addressing a public meeting in Nadia district, Ghosh slammed Banerjee “for not opening fire and ordering lathicharge” on those destroying railway property and public transport during the protests in the state in December. He had said, “The governments of Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Karnataka did the right thing by open firing on these anti-national elements (during anti-CAA protests).”

Reiterating her appeal for a peaceful protest, Banerjee said all protests against CAA should be peaceful. Show us a single party in the country that has protested against NRC and CAA before Trinamul, she added. Issuing a call to the regional parties to launch protest, Banerjee said that wherever parties have strong bases should launch protest in their own manner. “They should hit the streets,” she said.