Mamata kicks off her Bhawanipore bypoll campaign, flays Modi-Shah

Trinamul Congress chief Mamata Banerjee today began her election campaign in Chetla by addressing workers’ convention. She lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah for allegedly harassing TMC national general secretary and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

Miss Banerjee said, “You cannot take us on politically, so you are harassing my leaders through your agencies. Why did you have to call Abhishek to Delhi when the case is related to West Bengal? You have your officers and office here. Why are summoning Abhishek to Delhi? You have grilled him for nine long hours and now you have summoned Partha Chatterjee in another case.”

“But we won’t be cowed down by this brutal, autocratic force of the Centre. You were able to scare Congress, Sharad Pawarji of NCP, Mulayam Singhji of SP through agencies but if you try the same trick with us, you will not succeed,” Miss Banerjee said.

“You have tried during our Assembly poll,” she said, adding that BJP had used their machinery, money and muscle prowess but in the end, the people of Bengal defeated them. “You are finding it hard to digest the defeat and continuously harassing the people of Bengal,” the TMC chief said.

She said that she was happy to contest from her own home turf. “As a chief minister, I can contest from any constituency. Moreover, the people of Nandigram requested me to contest from there. But I was subjected to booth rigging. I have submitted all evidence in the court,” she said.

She also asked her workers to be calm in the face of BJP’s instigation and forbade them to be complacent and work hard in every booth to make this by-poll a grand success. She said there are 8 wards in Bhabanipur and designated the wards to different ministers like Subrata Mukherjee, Partha Chatterjee, Shovandeb Chattopadhyay, Firhad Hakim, Aroop Biswas, Madan Mitra and Kalyan Banerjee.