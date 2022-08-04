Mamata to hold meeting with party MPs in Delhi today evening

A day after inducting new ministers, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will travel to New Delhi on Thursday afternoon where she will hold a meeting with her party’s MPs this evening only.

According to the sources, Banerjee will first go to the residence of the party’s Rajya Sabha member, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray at 7, Mahadev Road and hold a meeting with all the party Parliamentarians.

During the neeting, party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will also be attending the meeting, stated the source.

After the probe in the multi-crore West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) recruitment scam intensified, the party is reportedly planning to discuss the strategies on how to counter the criticism from other MPs relating to the WBSSC scam both within and outside Parliament.

Besides, the WB Chief Minister is also expected to visit the Central Hall of Parliament on Friday.

Trinamool Congress’s chief whip in the Lok Sabha, Sudip Bandyopadhyay has reportedly informed the Lok Sabha Speaker about the chief minister’s probable visit to the Central Hall on Friday.

However, despite speculations, the party leadership is not sure as yet about the probable time when the chief minister might have a meeting with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As per the party leader, “However, the chief minister is especially keen to have an exclusive meeting with former Congress president Sonia Gandhi keeping in mind the long association between them.”