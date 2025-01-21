Mamata hints at moving higher court

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee today made it clear that the state would move high court seeking capital punishment for the convict while expressing shock at the hearing of verdict of life sentence in the R G Kar rape and murder case.

In a post in X-handle, the chief minister said, “I am really shocked to see that the judgment of the court today finds that it is not a Rarest of Rare case!

“I am convinced that it is indeed a rarest of rare case which demands capital punishment. How could the judgment come to the conclusion that it is not a rarest of the rare case?

We want and insist upon the death penalty in this most sinister and sensitive case.

Recently, in the last 3/ 4 months, we have been able to ensure capital/ maximum punishment for convicts in such crimes. Then, why, in this case, has capital punishment not been awarded?

I strongly feel that it is a heinous crime that warrants capital punishment . We will plead for capital punishment of the convict at the High Court now”.