BJP state president and MP Dilip Ghosh today said that people are demanding food and jobs for their survival in the wake of the lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak and the Amphan super cyclone and the chief minister must extend the government’s help to mitigate their problems.

Addressing a Press conference, he said that Miss Banerjee has claimed that 8 lakh migrant workers have returned to Bengal, and questioned where they are staying now.

“She also said that the state will plant 5 crore mangrove she must explain where she will plant those mangroves? She must be positive in her thinking and provide arrangements for migrant workers. The state has no data on lakhs of unorganised labourers in the state. Miss Banerjee failed to provide them jobs so they became migrant workers,” he said.

Meanwhile, BJP West Bengal observer and national secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, launching a campaign tagged #BanglarNabaNirman, aiming to expose the Trinamul Congress government for its failure to resolve the crises faced by the state, and highlight the efforts of the state BJP to rebuild the state, wrote in a twitter message: ”

AmphanCyclone and the #Covid-19 pandemic have totally exposed the incompetence of the @MamataOfficial government. But the @Narendramodi government is committed to the Bengal people. We will overcome this together and rebuild a strong Bengal.”

Senior BJP leader Mukul Roy said that the Trinamul Congress government is totally indifferent towards resolving the current problems of the people of the state but the BJP workers are committed to work for the people.

BJP MP and party’s vice president Arjun Singh tweeted, “the ration chors, appeasement politicians, have damaged the secular, cultural fabric of Bengal. For their lust of power they ruined the economy, ruined the peace of Bengal and captivated growth of people. Bengal time has come for rebuilding better Bengal.”