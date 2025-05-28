Mamata congratulates Tejaswi on becoming father again

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated JD(U) leader Tejaswi Yadav who was blessed with a baby boy today.

She went to a hospital in central Kolkata this morning and met Rajshri, Tejaswi’s wife and extended her best wishes to the baby boy. She met Lalu Prasad and Rari Devi who have come to the hospital to enjoy the pleasant moment.

Miss Banerjee in her X-handle wrote: “Delighted to share in the joy of Tejaswi and Rajshri Yadav as they welcome a beautiful baby boy. Mr warmest wishes and heartfelt blessings to them, to Lalu ji and to the entire family. It was a pleasure to meet them today. Seeing both mother and child in good health brought immense happiness. I have known for some time that Rajshri had been in Kolkata and Tejaswi had shared the news of the baby’s arrival with me last evening. I promised I would visit, and today I did, with affection and blessings in my heart. May this little one be a harbinger of good fortune and hope for the family.”

