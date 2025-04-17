Mamata congratulates state’s NDA exam topper

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee has extended congratulations to Imon Ghosh from Birbhum district for securing the top position in the National Defence Academy (NDA-II) examination 2024.

“Glad and proud to know that our Birbhum boy Imon Ghosh has topped the National Defence Academy (II) examination 2024 conducted by UPSC,” the chief minister stated.

Advertisement

Ghosh, a resident of Bolpur and son of a retired Army Havildar, is reportedly the first candidate from West Bengal to top the prestigious examination in recent years.

Advertisement

The CM also highlighted that Ghosh’s achievement makes him “a role model for all the UPSC examinees and aspirants in our State,” including those receiving support from state-run preparation centers.

Her post in MamataOfficial on X stated: “Glad and proud to know that our Birbhum boy Imon Ghosh has topped the National Defence Academy (II) examination 2024 conducted by UPSC. The results have been just published and this young adolescent son of a retired Havildar of the Indian Army, staying at Bolpur, has brought this achievement for all of us.

“No one topped the list from WB in recent past, and by this feat, he becomes a role model for all the UPSC examinees and aspirants in our State, many of whom are receiving steady support from us from the State-run centres.

“Kudos Imon, best wishes all aspirants!”