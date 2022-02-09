Mamata attacks BJP and Yogi govt in UP

Trinamul Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee, while campaigning for SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in Uttar Pradesh today, criticized both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath for both the centre’s and the state’s handling of issues like Hathras, Unnao and dead bodies of Covid patients in the Ganges.

While addressing the rally, she appealed to the masses not to split the votes in UP. “In Bengal, we (TMC) won the election as we disallowed any vote-splitting.” She said the incumbent CM Yogi Adityanath must go since his failure in running a proper administration is apparent and that history will never forgive BJP who ought to apologise for what happened in Unnao, Hathras, and for trying to implement NRC. She insisted that the BJP apologise for allegedly dumping corpses of covid patients in the Ganges, and when the bodies floated to Malda in Bengal, she ensured the last rites were performed.

Mamata said she has information that tells her that Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party will sweep the UP polls. “If we can defeat BJP from UP, then it is only a matter of time that they leave Delhi as well,” she said. She complained that rallies by Opposition parties are not being allowed in UP but BP rallies are allowed. She said TMC has not fielded any candidates in UP because her “brother” Akhilesh Yadav is contesting the elections and both of them share the goal of ousting BJP from power.

She also condemned the way PM Modi allegedly claims credit for schemes, forgetting that they are implemented using public money through taxation. This is how he is being able to give out vaccines. The money sent to the PM Cares Fund cannot even be audited, she remarked and questioned why is the BJP in their manifesto are not mentioning about Railway jobs to kin of the migrant workers who died on the road while returning home during the lockdown