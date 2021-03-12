The condition of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is stable, though she has a fracture with swelling on her left ankle, according to the health bulletin issued by state-run SSKM Hospital where she is undergoing treatment since last night after sustaining injuries at Nandigram on Wednesday afternoon.

A medical team comprising doctors in orthopaedics, cardiology, general medicine, neuro-surgery, neuromedicine, endocrinology and cardiology is treating her at the Woodburn building inside the hospital premises.

“She is feeling pain on her injured left leg and will undergo several other radiological tests today. Her blood test reports have also revealed a little deficiency in her sodium count,” the bulletin read out by SSKM Hospital director Dr Manimoy Bandyopadhyay said.

In a video message from her bed at Woodburn Building, the chief minister asked Trinamul workers, supporters and the public to maintain calm as election process is on and not to react violently.”Please do not do any thing that will create trouble for the people of the state.”

She said that she would soon resume her election campaign but due to her injuries she will be wheelchair bound for a few days.

She said that yesterday at Nandigram, after visiting a temple, she was about to get into her car and was standing near the bonnet when some men pushed her and she got hurt.

“Last night,I had excruciating pain in chest and head. It’s true that I’m gravely injured but within two or three days I’ll resume my election campaign but due to my leg injury, I’ll be wheelchair bound. So I need all your co-operation for my campaign.”

Trinamul workers today protested across the state, some put up road blocks, others burnt tyres and shouted slogans against the BJP. Last night, when the Governor went to SSKM to pay a visit to the injured Miss Banerjee, aggrieved Trinamul workers shouted slogans against the BJP.

A TMC delegation met the Chief Electoral Officer of the state and insisted the Election Commission cannot absolve itself of culpability, asserting that maintaining law and order was the EC’s responsibility once the election has been announced.

“The EC removed DGP of the state police, and the very next day she was attacked,” TMC secretary-general Partha Chatterjee said. Claiming that the attack was a “deep-rooted conspiracy to take the life of TMC chief”, the Trinamul leaders said anti-social elements have been mobilised from the neighbouring states by the BJP in Nandigram to unleash violence.