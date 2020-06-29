Bengal today recorded 572 fresh coronavirus cases, which is the highest single day spike in the state till now while chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced a financial incentive package for 6,500 health workers from 1 July.

Taking to Twitter, Miss Banerjee wrote: “As part of our continued efforts to make primary healthcare in urban areas more robust, I, on behalf of the Government of West Bengal, am pleased to introduce a package of financial incentives for the trained Honorary Health Workers (HHW) providing services in urban areas. These HHWs will be specially trained so as to further intensify our focus on the care of pregnant women, infants, immunisation, elimination of TB and other such diseases through household visits. Around 6,500 HHWs will be benefitted by this initiative starting July 1, 2020”.

The total coronavirus case count has increased to 17,283 till now and 10 people died due to the virus in a single day taking the state’s total death toll to 639. Kolkata, North 24-Parganas and Howrah continued to record maximum single day spikes.

In Kolkata, 171 people were detected positive in the last 24 hours taking the total case count in the city to 5,573 while seven deaths were recorded in the city in a day. The number of containment zones in Kolkata too has risen to 1,736.