Malda ‘TMC youth leader’ held for ‘robbing’ migrant workers

Police in Malda arrested a local youth wing leader of the ruling Trinamul Congress, Akash Saha, alias Priyarghya, for allegedly robbing five migrant labourers who were on their way home from the Malda Town railway station

last night.

It is further alleged that the robbers posed as police officers and snatched away the money and mobile phones of the victims. Another accused, Ansar Shaikh, is absconding, and police said they have launched a manhunt for him.

According to sources, five migrant workers had reached Malda station last night from Bangalore and were walking their way home, when suddenly, the accused persons on a motorcycle, with a stick in hand stopped them and claimed that they were police officers.

“The duo left the spot and did not take the workers to the police station, which made the latter sense something was wrong. The victims then went to the police station and filed a written complaint against the unknown miscreants, while the police immediately started investigations and arrested Saha from Gour Road area late in the night,” a source said.

According to the police, with the help of various sources, they came to know that the man in question was Akash Saha. “The accused, in turn, threatened the police of dire consequences as he said he was a ruling party leader,” the source said.

“There were some other allegations against the youth earlier too and we will produce him in the court,” a top police officer at the English Bazaar police station said. The newly-appointed district president of the TMC, Abdur Rahim Baxi, on the other hand, said the party does not promote such acts.

“Legal proceedings will take their own course. Further, the accused persons are not connected with the party.” BJP district president Gobinda Mandal was also quick to react. “TMC men have engaged themselves in robbing others after introducing them as police officers, and we strongly condemn the matter.

The offenders must be punished,” he said.