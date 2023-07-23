Malda strip case: BJP points fingers, TMC reacts

Amidst allegations and outrage over a viral video, showing a women being paraded naked by a mob in strife-torn Manipur and being criticized by chief minister Mamata Banerjee, the BJP alleged on Saturday that two tribal women were stripped naked and tortured a few days ago in West Bengal’s Malda while the police remained “mute spectators”.

Union minister Smriti Irani and BJP’s national IT cell incharge Amit Malviya, targeting chief minister Mamata Banerjee, said today that the Trinamul Congress-led government is a mute spectator to such heinous crimes against women. Mr Malviya, who is also the party’s co-in-charge for West Bengal, said the incident took place in Malda on 19 July, with a “frenzied mob baying for her blood”. Union minister Smriti Irani also reacted to the Malda incident.

“This (Manipur viral video) issue is not only sensitive but also has implications with regard to national security and is known to the opposition leaders. However, the Opposition did not want to discuss the issue on the floor of the Parliament. What is extremely alarming is that yesterday, from the state of Rajasthan, a minister spoke up on the crime against women in the state, he was unceremoniously dismissed by the Congress.

Equally shocking is a video that is emanating from West Bengal’s Malda where two Dalit women are being beaten and stripped…,” she said. Stating that “there is absolutely no need to politicize the Malda incident,” West Bengal minister and Trinamul Congress leader Shashi Panja claimed that it was a case of theft, where the two ladies tried to steal something from the market. West Bengal DGP Manoj Malviya, however, earlier said that the police investigated the incident but no evidence was found about the alleged incident.