Malda set to revamp popular pilgrimage site

The Malda district administration is all set to revamp a popular spot for Vaishnava pilgrimage in Malda, the Ramkeli Dham, in English Bazaar.

The site is popular as it holds historic significance after the visit of Shri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu there in 1515 AD. The Ramkeli Temple of Madan Mohan and the two holy ponds, Radha and Shyam Kunda, will also get some

beautification there, it is learnt.

English Bazaar Block Development Officer Sougata Choudhury and Siksha karmadhakhya of the Malda Zilla Parishad Prativa Singh, along with other officials, visited the spot today.

It may be noted here that Ramkeli and its fair in mid June with the same name is quite popular among devotees and tourists from all over the country and abroad. Though a giant statue of Mahaprabhu was built there to beautify the area, there are many things that can be improved upon there.

According to Mr Choudhury, there are no proper seating arrangements for visitors in the temple or the holy ponds adjacent it. He added that the pond-sides were also covered by weeds, which will now be uprooted. “The entire place will be beautified and various trees will be planted to make the place more enjoyable for the visitors. Seating arrangements will also be made for them. Funds will be allotted soon for the purpose and work will begin,” Mr Choudhury said.

According to Ms Singh, the place has historic importance and many people visit there throughout the year. “As such, the spot needs urgent beautification. We inspected the site today and discussed plans. We will implement them soon,” she said.