Spreading a message of communal harmony and peace among all, the Old Malda Municipality today took organised a rally led by the civic body chairman Kartik Ghosh, along with religious heads of various religions. Purohits from temples, Imams from masjids, Fathers and pastors from churches, and Sebaits from the Gurudwara, among other religious leaders, marched in the rally, which was joined by hundreds of people spontaneously.

People there claimed that such a massive rally for peace and harmony was unseen in the area before. “This rally, protesting the NRC (National Register of Citizens) and CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act), started at Molepur Hospital More in the Ward-6 of the Municipality, and went through the town and ended at the Sadarghat More at Mangalbari. Raktim Bandopadhyay, the Purohit, Imam Moulana Jarjis Ali, Father Benjamin and Gurmit Singh from the Gurudwara held hands and led the march, while no one held any other flag apart from the Tricolour,” sources said.

According to sources, the representatives of the various religions said that Bengal had never witnessed a fight for religion, while the state was always an example of communal harmony, “which, however, is at stake now because of the heinous acts of some people.” “Keeping aside the tension that has been planned to create among the masses, we successfully sent out a message of peace, prosperity and harmony as per chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s desire,” Chairman, Mr Ghosh, said.