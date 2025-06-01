Malda DRM office receive ISO certification

Passenger amenities to be enhanced at Serampore railway station
The All Bengal Citizens Forum met with the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Eastern Railway to discuss passenger amenities at Serampore railway station.
The Divisional Railway Manager Office in Malda Division of the Eastern Railway, has achieved a significant milestone by being officially accredited with the ISO 9001:2015 and 5S certification.
The ISO 9001:2015 certification is a globally recognized standard for quality management systems (QMS), ensuring that the office services and processes meet rigorous quality standards and meet the customer expectations. The 5S certification is a systematic methodology for workplace organisation and standardisation, focused on creating a clean, well-organised, and efficient work environment.
