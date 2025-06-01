Logo

# Bengal

Malda DRM office receive ISO certification

The Divisional Railway Manager Office in Malda Division of the Eastern Railway, has achieved a significant milestone by being officially accredited with the ISO 9001:2015 and 5S certification.

SNS | Kolkata | June 1, 2025 6:56 am | Updated : June 2, 2025 1:16 pm

Eastern Railway

The ISO 9001:2015 certification is a globally recognized standard for quality management systems (QMS), ensuring that the office services and processes meet rigorous quality standards and meet the customer expectations. The 5S certification is a systematic methodology for workplace organisation and standardisation, focused on creating a clean, well-organised, and efficient work environment.

