Amid the panic over COVID- 19, junior doctors at the Malda Medical College and Hospital (MMCH) last night suspended work in protest against inadequate supply of hand gloves, masks and sanitizers needed for to perform their duties in different wards.

The doctors have been staging a demonstration in the campus with placards in their hands, while they are yet to resume their duties. “A meeting of officials concerned with the agitators also remained a failure and the MMCH is now faced with a big problem,” sources said.

According to the protesting doctors, the authorities have failed to provide them with basic necessities like gloves, masks and sanitizer despite their relentless efforts to serve the people. They added that if they were not given such facilities, it was not possible for them to resume their duties.

“We are already risking our lives as we are serving the people, but the bare minimum requirements of gloves, masks, sanitizers have not been fulfilled. Along with a seven-bed coronavirus isolation ward, a 50-bed flu ward is also in operation in the MMCH, but the infrastructure or facilities for us to work safely are inadequate. Our suspension of work will continue until our demand is met,” a protesting doctor said.

Medical Superintendent and Vice Principal of the MMCH, Dr Amit Dawn, said he is aware of everything and that he has been trying to meet their demand. “As such, they should now get back to their duties by keeping the gravity of the situation in mind,” he said.