Major fire at National Research Centre for Orchids in Darjeeling

A major fire broke out in the National Research Centre for Orchids (NRCO) in Darjeeling yesterday. According to officials of the NRCO, the fire spread from an electricity meter box around 8.15 a.m. The office staff tried to bring the fire under control by using fire extinguishers.

As they failed to manage the situation, both the fire brigade officials and the police were informed while the fire spread quickly and engulfed the entire building including a laboratory. The police rushed to the spot and two fire engines were pressed into service.

The fire was brought under control after several hours of effort. A lot of damage has been reported by the officials. They failed to save the equipment for research work and many research papers in the laboratory. Several valuable equipment including a refrigerator that generate minus 25 degree temperature were destroyed.

The estimated value of the damage may be nearly Rs 15 lakh, an official said. Authorities have started an investigation which will look into how the fire spread so quickly.