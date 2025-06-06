Mahua Moitra ties knot with BJD leader Pinaki Misra in Germany

In a twist that has left political circles abuzz, fiery Trinamul Congress MP Mahua Moitra has reportedly tied the knot with seasoned Biju Janata Dal (Mahua Moitra) leader Pinaki Misra, in a private ceremony held in Germany, away from the public eye and the political spotlight.

Sources close to both leaders revealed that the wedding took place two to three months ago, though no official statement has been issued by either Moitra or Misra. The secrecy surrounding the ceremony was such that even party insiders were caught off guard. However, Ujjal Biswas, a Trinamul Congress minister from Krishnagar, Moitra’s constituency, confirmed the news, stating that the couple had indeed “quietly tied the knot” two or three months ago.

A photograph circulating on social media, allegedly from the ceremony, shows Moitra dressed in traditional attire and gold jewellery, beaming in what appears to be a candid moment from the occasion, further fuelling the speculation.

Moitra, 50, is a two-time MP known nationally for her articulate and fearless speeches in Parliament, particularly her much-quoted “Early Signs of Fascism” address. A former investment banker, she entered politics in 2010 under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee and quickly rose to prominence for her fiery rhetoric and unflinching criticism of the ruling establishment.

Pinaki Misra, 66, is a four-time MP from Odisha’s Puri constituency and a heavyweight in the BJD. A senior advocate by profession, Misra boasts a distinguished career in both politics and law, with academic credentials from Delhi’s St. Stephen’s College and Delhi University’s Faculty of Law. He first entered the Lok Sabha in 1996 and has remained a prominent figure ever since.

The cross-party nature of their union — between a vocal opposition leader from West Bengal and a veteran politician from a regional powerhouse — has added an unexpected layer of intrigue to the development. Given their strong individual political identities and affiliations, the marriage has sparked conversations on whether personal alliances can transcend the deeply polarized arena of Indian politics.

This is Moitra’s second marriage, following a previous union with Danish financier Lars Brorson. She also made headlines recently due to a publicised legal battle with former partner and lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai.

As political observers speculate on the implications — if any — of this personal development on their respective careers, one thing remains certain: Mahua Moitra and Pinaki Misra’s union marks a rare and fascinating convergence of lives across ideological and geographical lines.