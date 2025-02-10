Mahakumbh: Railways work ensure devotees have smooth journey

Despite continued heavy rush, Indian Railways is working on war footing to serve the devotees by bringing them in and taking back their home during the ongoing Mahakumbh.

Countering a wrong media report a day before, Union minister of railways Ashwini Vaishnaw informed that about 330 trains from eight different stations in the Prayagraj area carried 12.5 lakh passengers. Even as rush is not coming down, Indian Railways by running one train each from these stations in just above four minutes is making sure that devotees don’t have to wait after their holy bathing.

Ahead of the next pious Amrut Snan of Maghi Poornima, one rake of these trains is catering to on an average 3,780 passengers in a single trip is showing that rush is not coming down. Reviewing the situation at a meeting with zonal & divisional railway officials, chairman Railway Board & CEO, Satish Kumar asked the officials to bring to the notice of the media all its efforts in serving the people efficiently and at full capacity. He mentioned that Prayagraj Junction, along with 7 other stations, Prayagraj Chheoki, Naini, Subedarganj, Prayag, Phaphamau, Prayagraj Rambagh, and Jhusi are fully functional. Despite the continued rush, special and regular trains are running at full capacity from these eight stations from Prayagraj area. The closure of only one station, Prayagraj Sangam, two days before and two days after any Amrit Snan is a routine practice, Mr Kumar emphasised.

Further, this is done on the suggestion of Prayagraj district administration and was done all through previous holy baths, the Amrit Snans. There is nothing new in it. He urged the media, zonal & divisional offices of public relations of Indian Railway to highlight its massive efforts to help devotees reach the Mahakumbh city, especially in the light of reported traffic snarls in the adjoining areas. The fact remains that by 3 p.m. today, more than 201 special and regular trains had already departed from the 8 stations, including the crucial Prayagraj Junction carrying more than 9 lakh pilgrims.

Earlier in the day, CRB & CEO briefed the Union rail minister Ashwani Vaishnaw about the smooth functioning of railways’ services in Prayagraj area in the war room of Rail Bhawan, where CCTV camera footage from all the railway stations were being received.