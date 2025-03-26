Logo

# Bengal

Maha Mela Special trains

To clear the extra rush of Maha Mela at Thakurnagar, Eastern Railway’s Sealdah Division has decided to run eight EMU Special trains.

Nishant | Kolkata | March 26, 2025 12:50 pm

To clear the extra rush of Maha Mela at Thakurnagar, Eastern Railway’s Sealdah Division has decided to run eight EMU Special trains. According to the ER, these EMU Special trains would be run between Thakurnagar and Gede, Thakurnagar and Lalgola, Thakurnagar and Canning and Thakurnagar and Namkhana on 26 and 27 March with stoppages at all stations enroute.

Likewise, the South Eastern Railway has also decided to operate 08563 Jagdalpur-Thakurnagar Special trains. According to the SER, the Jagdalpur would leave on 26 March at 8 am to reach Thakurnagar at 10.45 am the next day. In the return direction, 08564 Thakurnagar-Jagdalpur Special will leave Thakurnagar on 28 March at 6 pm to reach Jagdalpur at 10.45 pm the next day. The SER would also operate 08373/08374 Kesinga-Thakurnagar-Kesinga Special.

