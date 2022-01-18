Madan Mitra lands in soup over airing grievances against party in Facebook post

The disciplinary committee of Trinamul Congress today censored its Kamarhati MLA, Madan Mitra, for his Facebook post where he had questioned whom should he address his grievances to since Mamata Banerjee’s residence is under strict security cover while the party’s office- Trinamul Bhavan is undergoing renovation.

The controversy erupted ever since the party’s general secretary Partha Chatterjee cracked the whip against the party workers, warning them against making loose comments in the media, or in social media, about the inner conflicts of the party that became apparent over clashes between party MLA Kalyan Banerjee and party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. However, Madan Mitra stoked fresh controversy with his remarks on Facebook, asking: “We are asked to share our grievances within the party. But I’ve two pertinent questions to ask- with whom and where?”

He further wrote, “We cannot always go to 30B Harish Chatterjee Street as it is chief minister’s residence and is under security cover. Abhishek is too busy with his various political activities, and our party office in Topsia- Trinamul Bhavan- is being demolished. None but the party president Subrata Bakshi is present in Trinamul Bhavan.”

Earlier, warning Kalyan Banerjee, Partha Chatterjee had said “We are making it clear that if we find any leader speaking against their party colleagues in the public domain, then the disciplinary committee would be forced to take action against that particular leader.”