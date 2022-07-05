Maa Sarada row: PIL filed in Calcutta HC against Trinamool MLA

A follower of Maa Sarada, the wife and spiritual consort of Ramakrishna Paramhansa, on Tuesday filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the Calcutta High Court demanding action against Trinamool Congress legislator Nirmal Maji over the latters comments describing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as the incarnation of Maa Sarada.

The petition has been filed by Sumana Bandopadhyay. According to her counsel Sirshendu Singh Roy, while describing the Chief Minister as Maa Sarada’s incarnation, Maji distorted history.

“Hence we have appealed for intervention of the high court so that Maji tenders a public apology for his attempts to distort history,” he said.

At a recent public rally, Maji, a three-time Trinamool Congress legislator from Uluberia (North) in Howrah district, described Banerjee as the incarnation of Maa Sarada. He also attributed some imaginary statements to Maa Sarada in support of his claim.

According to Maji, a few days before Swami Vivekananda’s death, Maa Sarada told some of Swamiji’s followers that when she will be reborn, she will be reborn in Kalighat near the famous Kali Temple. Incidentally, Banerjee’s residence is located near the Kali Temple in Kalighat.

“Maa Sarada also said that she will be involved in sacrifice, and social and political activities. From all these calculations, it is evident that Mamata Banerjee is the incarnation of Maa Sarada,” Maji said.

Swami Subirananda, the general secretary of Belur Math, the global headquarters of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, recently issued a strong rejoinder terming Maji’s statement as imaginary.

Despite that, Maji stuck to his stand. Now it is to be seen how the Calcutta High Court reacts in this matter.