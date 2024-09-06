Lynching in Haryana: Social organizations question ‘selective’ silence

Members of various organizations, representing different sections of society, raised concerns over the ‘selective silence’ on the lynching of the South 24-Parganas youth in Haryana by cow vigilante group on 27 August and urged people to protest against the brutality the way justice is being demanded for R G Kar incident.

According to the members of the Association for Protection of Civil Rights (APCR), Adivasi Sangrami Mancha, Samvidhan Bachao Desh Bachao Mancha, Adivasi Manavadhikar Sangathan, Sambhavana Mancha, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind and Bandimukti Committee, while the protests against the horrific rape and murder at R G Kar has swept the nation, the lynching of migrant worker Sabir Mallick and teenager Aryan Mishra still remains a muted subject in the state and across the country.

“The R G Kar incident is an extremely condemnable incident and we stand united in the demand for justice. People of Bengal are protesting intensely on the R G Kar case but why are we silent on this lynching incident. We urge the people to raise their voice on the matter as well and stage similar protests to demand justice for Sabir Mallick,” said state president Sangrami Adibasi Mancha, Subal Sarkar.

Advertisement

“Efforts are being made to incite violence in the name of communalism and take the whole country on a dangerous path on the lines of caste, creed and religion. But, we need to fight against it in a united manner,” he added.

According to the secretary of Mulnibasi Samity, Biswanath Mondal, the killing of Sabir Mallick was not a stray incident but a planned murder. “Staring from Akhlaque Ahmed to many others, several citizens have been killed on suspicion of whether they were carrying beef or not. The Haryana elections are due sometime soon and the RSS-led BJP government has to win. So they planned the murder.”

The secretary of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind in the state, Shadab Masood, claimed that the people involved in the lynching would again be felicitated like it has been done earlier. “There are many people who are raising hue and cry over the R G Kar issue, but have garlanded the rapists of Bilkis Bano. This selective silence and selective response needs to be fought against.

Members of various organizations have decided to march from Girish Park to Haryana Bhawan protesting against the lynching of the migrant labourer from Bengal. The members of Adivasi Mancha will also stage another rally at Malancha on Sunday.