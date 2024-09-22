Lyangcha shops wait to welcome Anubrata Mondal back

Whenever Kesto da came to Shaktigarh, our counters recorded encouraging footfalls and hefty business. He’s now released on bail and we’re eagerly waiting for his arrival here, said an excited Probodh Sarkar, a seller of Burdwan’s Lyangcha Hub, today.

Birbhum Trinamul Congress leader Anubrata Mondal, arrested in cattle smuggling case, was in Tihar Jail in New Delhi. He’s granted bail and is likely to return to his home turf in Birbhum soon. The leader, as the confectioners of Shaktigarh, said, “Always liked lyangcha and during his every visit, uncountable people used to come and sit in the shop. Kesto da used to buy the dessert for everyone and also used to carry a substantial volume with him.” Another seller Abdul Hakim said, “He means good and lucrative business for us. We’ve very excited after he is released from jail.”

